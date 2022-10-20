Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $5.07 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.8 %

JNJ opened at $164.69 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $433.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.82.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

