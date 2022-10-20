Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,921.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,751 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.8% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.60.

AMZN stock opened at $115.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.20 and its 200-day moving average is $124.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

