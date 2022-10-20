Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,873.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,669 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.5% of Goodwin Daniel L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 28.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $115.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.60.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

