Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,092.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. jvl associates llc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% during the first quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 149 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.4% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,560,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 9,771 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $115.07 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

