Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,908.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,772 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Amazon.com by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $115.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.60.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

