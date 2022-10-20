Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,780.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,748 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,879 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2,089.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,800,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $509,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,020 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,867.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,262,861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $452,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,958.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $327,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,398 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.1 %

AMZN opened at $115.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen cut their target price on Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.60.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

