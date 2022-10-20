Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Increased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,987.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 529,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 504,109 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $56,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,700.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,987.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $115.07 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.41.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

