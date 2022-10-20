Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Stock Holdings Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Amerant Bancorp news, insider Gerald P. Plush purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,811.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $36.72.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $71.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 2.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMTB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amerant Bancorp to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Amerant Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Amerant Bancorp Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

