American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90,901 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFG opened at $131.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.78.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

