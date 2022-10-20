Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,262 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $264.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.80 and a 200 day moving average of $265.45. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.78.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

