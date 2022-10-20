Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Stock Position Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $654,000. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.48. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 71.47% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.89%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

