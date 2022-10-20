Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s Largest Position

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650,879 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 6.5% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $88,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,794,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on Apple from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple Price Performance

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $143.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.80.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

