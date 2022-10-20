Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,778 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 8.7% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 317,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,935 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 650,879 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $88,988,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 22,241 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 547.4% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 178,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,374,000 after purchasing an additional 150,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $143.86 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
