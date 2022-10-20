Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Decreased by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.7% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 49.0% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $7,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $143.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.80. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

