Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,537 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 9.8% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its position in Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $143.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.80. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

