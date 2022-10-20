Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,279 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.0% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 61,778 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 317,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,935 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 650,879 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $88,988,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 22,241 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $143.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

