Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,353 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.8% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $7,794,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $143.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.80. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.