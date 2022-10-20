Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,353 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.8% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $7,794,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Apple
In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Apple Price Performance
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
