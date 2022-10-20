Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.86. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 42.12, a quick ratio of 42.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 9,255 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $142,156.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 134,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,068.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ABR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

