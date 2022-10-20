Ares Management (ARES) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ares Management (NYSE: ARES):

10/19/2022 – Ares Management had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $82.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Ares Management is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Ares Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $101.00 to $90.00.

10/10/2022 – Ares Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/31/2022 – Ares Management is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES opened at $65.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.93.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $618.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.30 million. Research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.41%.

In other news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,671,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,487,222.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 575.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 11.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 54.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 46,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter worth $34,748,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

