Arjuna Capital Acquires 1,420 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,088 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 8.0% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Microsoft by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after buying an additional 43,189 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.62.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $236.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.40. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.13 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

