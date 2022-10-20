ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $80,808,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,484,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,669,000 after acquiring an additional 702,499 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,687,000 after acquiring an additional 525,721 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 706,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,181,000 after acquiring an additional 431,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,418,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $35.38 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.05.

