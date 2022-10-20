Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Asana were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Asana by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Asana by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Asana by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Asana by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Asana by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of Asana stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. The company had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Asana in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.34.

Insider Activity at Asana

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $43,778.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326 in the last three months. 61.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

