Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 10,615 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of CHEF opened at $30.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.66. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.63.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $648.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.76 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

