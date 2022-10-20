Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 4,138 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

In other Boise Cascade news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $219,292.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,154.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $60.84 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day moving average is $68.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.85. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.62 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.44%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

