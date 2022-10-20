Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 908 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 56.4% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth about $51,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 29.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Insider Activity at Methode Electronics

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 384,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,800,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Methode Electronics Stock Down 2.1 %

MEI opened at $37.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $49.94.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Methode Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.