Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKSI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 564.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,135 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,366,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,254,000 after purchasing an additional 547,410 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,086,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,046,000 after acquiring an additional 394,323 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,508,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $696,324,000 after acquiring an additional 241,134 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $77.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.70. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $72.47 and a one year high of $181.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.58.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.84%.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In related news, Director Peter Cannone III bought 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.06 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MKSI shares. TheStreet cut MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $172.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

