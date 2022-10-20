Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Stake in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 245,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMHI stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $9.78.

SEACOR Marine ( NYSE:SMHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.02 million for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 29.09%.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well work-over, maintenance, and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

