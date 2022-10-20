Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,159 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,820 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth $223,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth $258,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth $278,000. 25.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $12.55 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.28.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.2935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also

