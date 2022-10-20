Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Northwest Pipe by 28.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 520,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,248,000 after buying an additional 114,726 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in Northwest Pipe by 5.8% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 465,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after buying an additional 25,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Northwest Pipe by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in Northwest Pipe by 11.0% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 174,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 17,214 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Northwest Pipe by 6.8% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 169,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Pipe in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $317.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.23. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $118.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

