Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 335.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,933 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in News were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in News by 70.7% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,743,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 151,079 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of News by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 323,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 108,861 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in News by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,825,000 after buying an additional 92,979 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in News by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,698,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,773,000 after buying an additional 67,899 shares during the period. 11.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at News

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of News stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

News Trading Up 1.7 %

NWS opened at $16.75 on Thursday. News Co. has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.32.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%.

News Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of News from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

