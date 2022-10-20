Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 45,731 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,731 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,441,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 32,967 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 10.7% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 524,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 50,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 26,432 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at about $5,358,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Down 0.3 %

RRGB stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $294.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.75 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 56.18% and a negative net margin of 4.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RRGB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Profile

(Get Rating)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.