Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 554 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,754,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,286,275,000 after purchasing an additional 626,638 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,785,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,804,000 after purchasing an additional 791,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,696,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,716,000 after purchasing an additional 358,908 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,256,000 after buying an additional 345,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,517,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,946,000 after buying an additional 374,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $156.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.88. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.75.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

