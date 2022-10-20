Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 93,589 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 1,860.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,589 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Outset Medical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC increased its position in Outset Medical by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 120,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $60.33. The company has a market cap of $682.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.72.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.17). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 138.48%. The firm had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 10,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,044 shares of company stock valued at $843,905 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

