Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 93,033 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Banc of California by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Banc of California by 4.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banc of California in the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Banc of California by 1.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,925,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Banc of California by 40.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 49,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Banc of California to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Banc of California Price Performance

Shares of BANC stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Banc of California had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $85.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Stories

