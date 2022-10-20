Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437,365 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Carvana by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 303,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Carvana by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CVNA opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.71. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $309.50.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.54). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $43.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Carvana from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Carvana from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

