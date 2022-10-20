Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $165.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $144.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.70. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.