Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 449,189 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $183.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.63.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.95.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

