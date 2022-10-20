Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 70.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $190.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.64.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

