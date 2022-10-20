Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Holdings in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,350 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 44,239 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth $35,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the first quarter worth $43,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 58.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the first quarter worth $406,000. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIVB. Hovde Group cut Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on Civista Bancshares to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Civista Bancshares to $23.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Civista Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $21.74 on Thursday. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 28.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.67%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

