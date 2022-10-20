Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,537,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 3.0 %

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $148.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.74 and its 200 day moving average is $132.36. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regal Rexnord news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.40.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.