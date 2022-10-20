Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,379 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 19,231 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.2% during the first quarter. Astrantus Ltd now owns 4,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX opened at $53.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average is $59.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.61. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 94.18%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

