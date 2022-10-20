Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.44 Million Position in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) by 1,422.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 684,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 639,859 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 30.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 299.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 23,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a market cap of $74.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.72. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29.

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $26,228.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,056.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

