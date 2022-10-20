Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.48 Million Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,281,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,565,000 after acquiring an additional 96,883 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after acquiring an additional 243,040 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,039,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,229,000 after acquiring an additional 99,953 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,409,000 after acquiring an additional 87,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,478,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,477,000 after acquiring an additional 50,633 shares in the last quarter.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $44.84 on Thursday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.36 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RPD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.19.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.