Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.52 Million Stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in StoneX Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,197,000 after acquiring an additional 56,766 shares in the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter worth about $3,886,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter worth about $3,550,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter worth about $2,835,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 418,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,654,000 after purchasing an additional 35,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 602 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $51,200.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,757 shares in the company, valued at $31,532,882.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott J. Branch sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $2,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 401,165 shares in the company, valued at $34,909,378.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,011 shares of company stock worth $4,613,886 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.98% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $88.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.47 and its 200-day moving average is $80.55. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $98.13.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.71. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $528.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

