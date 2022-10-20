Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.54 Million Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,249 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $22,576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after buying an additional 150,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,837,000 after buying an additional 140,834 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after buying an additional 139,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,650,000 after acquiring an additional 125,337 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

WTS stock opened at $130.27 on Thursday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.31 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.73 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WTS. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $35,839.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,367.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.