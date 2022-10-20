Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.61 Million Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UGI. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 989.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 598.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGI opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average is $38.55. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $47.04.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 14.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. UGI’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

