Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,413 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FELE opened at $87.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $96.95. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.23. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $551.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total transaction of $1,401,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,997 shares in the company, valued at $14,457,037.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $945,982.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,777 shares in the company, valued at $929,085.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $1,401,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,457,037.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,973 shares of company stock worth $4,054,351. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

