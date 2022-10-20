Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at about $835,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 4.4% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 199,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 334,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $373,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $56.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $111.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.25.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

