Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.36 Million in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,086 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Diane Beth Glossman bought 2,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,523.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.97. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $208.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 26.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.