Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.39 Million in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,772,000 after acquiring an additional 53,138 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after acquiring an additional 117,605 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,292,000 after acquiring an additional 159,173 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,122,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,284,000 after acquiring an additional 320,220 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after acquiring an additional 223,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $204.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.99.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $796.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.69 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

